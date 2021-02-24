Evercore ISI Upgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to Outperform

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $158.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $149.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.66. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.18 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $149.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

