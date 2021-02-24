Eventbrite (EB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Eventbrite to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EB opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

