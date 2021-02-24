EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Get EuroDry alerts:

EDRY stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.19.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.32. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. Equities analysts predict that EuroDry will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.