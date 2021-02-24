Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.59.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.75. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $239.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock worth $6,006,346 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

