Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.76 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00004993 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $73.18 million and $1.76 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,407.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.22 or 0.03232078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.47 or 0.00360005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.59 or 0.01070438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.00430647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.00384483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00253914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00023931 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,383,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,079,928 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.