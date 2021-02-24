Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. 6,091,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,977. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.
Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.