Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. 6,091,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,977. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

