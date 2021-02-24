Equities Analysts Set Expectations for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOA. Pi Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

NOA stock opened at C$15.87 on Monday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.24. The firm has a market cap of C$462.87 million and a P/E ratio of 9.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 699,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,085,537.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 699,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,085,537.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 829,403 shares of company stock valued at $12,805,569.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.