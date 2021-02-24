Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Carriage Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

CSV stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $607.39 million, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 29,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $44,722.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at $838,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,710 shares of company stock worth $257,199 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.