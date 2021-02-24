Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,923,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,331,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

