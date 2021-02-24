Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GasLog Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for GasLog in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.80 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

Shares of GLOG opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 536.4% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the third quarter valued at $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 70,183 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GasLog by 61.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 143,250 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

