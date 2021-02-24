Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $99,138,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 653.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,936 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Equitable by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,504,000 after buying an additional 2,200,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,986,000 after buying an additional 1,440,184 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

