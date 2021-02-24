Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $166.43 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.27 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

