Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 2,417 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $315.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.02. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $316.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.