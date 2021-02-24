Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,286,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,980,000 after acquiring an additional 225,582 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,873,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 314,643 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 673,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

