Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,558 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,090,000 after buying an additional 1,188,540 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,042,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91.

