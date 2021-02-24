Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in 3M by 3,127.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after purchasing an additional 218,900 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $176.17 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day moving average is $169.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

