Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $6,527,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.18. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

