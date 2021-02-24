Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van Sells 170 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,755.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Camp Peter Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total value of $653,206.67.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $658.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $714.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $742.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

