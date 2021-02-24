Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Issues Earnings Results

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 12,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,912. Epizyme has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $23.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $43,606.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,462.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,343 shares of company stock valued at $202,079 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

