Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $21.90 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $22.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.