EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Sets New 12-Month High at $285.00

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.72), with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.63).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 34.82 and a quick ratio of 34.82. The firm has a market cap of £91.62 million and a PE ratio of 4.71.

In related news, insider Clive L. Spears purchased 3,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £8,249.24 ($10,777.68). Also, insider David Robert Pirouet purchased 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £8,121.69 ($10,611.04).

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

