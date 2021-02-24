Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.90. Entergy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.80-6.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Entergy stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $131.08.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

