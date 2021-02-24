Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Entergy updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.80-6.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.80-$6.10 EPS.

NYSE ETR traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.89. 27,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,740. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $131.08.

Get Entergy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.