EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.32-4.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on NPO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.56. 431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $83.99.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

