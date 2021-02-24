Engie (EPA:ENGI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.16

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €12.16 ($14.31) and traded as high as €12.97 ($15.25). Engie shares last traded at €12.74 ($14.98), with a volume of 5,375,489 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENGI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.35 ($16.88).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

