Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL) Trading 40% Higher

Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL) was up 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,015,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 894,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$14.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) Company Profile (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform that focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.