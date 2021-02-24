Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Enero Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.31.
About Enero Group
