Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Enero Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.31.

About Enero Group

Enero Group Limited provides integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include strategy, market research and insights, advertising, digital, public relations, communications planning, designing, events management, direct marketing, corporate communications, and programmatic media.

