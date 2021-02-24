Energo (TSL) Achieves Market Cap of $217,706.86

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Energo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a market cap of $217,706.86 and $461.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energo has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.59 or 0.00774245 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00034107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00039006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00060753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.25 or 0.04729438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.