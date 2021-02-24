Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.46 ($11.13).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

