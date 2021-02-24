Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.77

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 367130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

EXK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at $11,388,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 16.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after buying an additional 1,181,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 754,042 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 714,282 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at $663,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.