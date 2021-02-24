Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 106,665 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $41.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

