Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Gap Down to $1.87

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.66. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 877 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

