Elyse Neumeier Sells 1,860 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $89,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -160.48 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

