Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s Largest Position

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 12.5% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.84. 29,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,399. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

