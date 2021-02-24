Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. 1,696,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

