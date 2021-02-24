Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20 to $0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of ELAN opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

