EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.
Recommended Story: Operating Income
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EDP – Energias de Portugal (EDPFY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.