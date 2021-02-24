Editas Medicine (EDIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

