Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI.V) (CVE:YFI) Trading Up 66.7%

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI.V) (CVE:YFI)’s share price rose 66.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,158,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 895% from the average daily volume of 116,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.73 million and a PE ratio of -9.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI.V) (CVE:YFI)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. It offers Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, and dual channel and broadcast Wi-Fi products; access point routers and channel association solutions; PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks; spectral surveillance architecture; and multi-channel single radio (MCSR) chipsets, radio cards, and silicon solutions, as well as intellectual patent licensing.

