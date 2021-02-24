ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CSFB set a C$10.00 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.50.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of TSE ECN traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 404,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,788. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -810.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.93.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.