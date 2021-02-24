eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

eBay has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eBay to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.