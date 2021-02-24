Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Eaton has raised its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,562. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $131.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.57 and its 200-day moving average is $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

