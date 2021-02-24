Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.27

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 15292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

