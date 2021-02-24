Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.28-1.30 for the period. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.28-1.30 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

DEA stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,080. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 159.07 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

