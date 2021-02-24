Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. 5,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,685. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $468.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

In related news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,593 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 596,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 252.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 247,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

