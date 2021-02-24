Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ECC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,057. The company has a market capitalization of $275.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 62.69%.

ECC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

