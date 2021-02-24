E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EONGY. DZ Bank raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of EONGY opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. E.On has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

