E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EONGY. DZ Bank raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of EONGY opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. E.On has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

