Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DRVN) Quiet Period Will End on February 24th

Driven Brands’ (NASDAQ:DRVN) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 24th. Driven Brands had issued 31,818,182 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $700,000,004 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During Driven Brands’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Driven Brands stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall purchased 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

