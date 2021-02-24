Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$14.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIR.UN. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$12.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.19. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$6.89 and a 52-week high of C$14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

