DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,468 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.53% of DraftKings worth $97,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,269,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $29,929,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $23,139,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,012,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,567,000 after acquiring an additional 494,740 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

